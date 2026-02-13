Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV Position Boosted by Avid Wealth Partners LLC

Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 4.7% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avid Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $775.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.