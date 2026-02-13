Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV Position Boosted by Avid Wealth Partners LLC

Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 4.7% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avid Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $775.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
