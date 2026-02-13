Atria Investments Inc Sells 15,572 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

