Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 505.7% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In related news, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 699,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,096,129.78. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,657.88. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $855,925. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

