Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.95 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,740 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $36,000. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $133.49 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.75 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 161.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $518,563.50. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Hill acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $99,927.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 48,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,821.78. The trade was a 1.58% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

