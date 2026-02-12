JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,099 shares, a growth of 169.8% from the January 15th total of 32,659 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JGLO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,810. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $70.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.8129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 121.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
