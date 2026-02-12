JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,099 shares, a growth of 169.8% from the January 15th total of 32,659 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JGLO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,810. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $70.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.8129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 121.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,557,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after buying an additional 843,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 602,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after buying an additional 464,196 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 540,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after buying an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 1,001.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 196,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after buying an additional 178,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 321,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 132,825 shares during the period.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

