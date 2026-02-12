Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Short Interest Up 175.1% in January

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 57,440 shares, an increase of 175.1% from the January 15th total of 20,881 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $49.68. 17,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,663. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $811.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor. AUSF was launched on Aug 24, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

