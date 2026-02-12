Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Price Up 8% on Earnings Beat

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $48.00. 9,129,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 7,889,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.
The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.60%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS.
Key Stories Impacting Exelon
Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat expectations — Exelon reported $0.59 EPS, topping the consensus estimate and the Zacks target, which helped drive investor optimism. Exelon (EXC) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Company initiated 2026 guidance with a solid range — Exelon set FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.81–$2.91, implying growth vs. the prior year and a midpoint above recent analyst consensus; management framed 2026 as strong. Exelon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Initiates 2026 Financial Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Management cites favorable market drivers — Company commentary and coverage point to higher interest/rate environments and increased customer demand as contributors to stronger 2026 outlook. Exelon sees strong 2026, tops quarterly estimates on higher rates, demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Full release and metrics available — The company posted its formal press release and slide deck with details on operations, guidance, and financials for investors to review. View Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst writeups and metric comparisons — Coverage is available that breaks down Q4 metrics versus estimates and year?ago figures for deeper context. Exelon (EXC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue and EPS were down year?over?year — Revenue fell ~1.1% and Q4 EPS declined from $0.64 a year ago to $0.59, which could temper longer?term growth expectations despite the beat. Exelon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 210.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Trading Up 8.8%
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.
Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.
