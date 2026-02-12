Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Price Up 8% on Earnings Beat

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $48.00. 9,129,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 7,889,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.60%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 210.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 8.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Featured Articles

