Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

About Tate & Lyle

TATYY opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) is a global provider of food and beverage ingredients, specializing in sweeteners, texturants and stabilizers. The company develops and supplies a diverse portfolio of products designed to enhance taste, texture and nutritional value for food and beverage manufacturers. Key offerings include high-intensity sweeteners, soluble and insoluble fibers, specialty starches and acidulants.

Operating through two main business units—Food & Beverage Solutions and Primary Products—Tate & Lyle serves a wide range of end markets.

