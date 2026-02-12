QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $8.18. QuantumScape shares last traded at $7.9640, with a volume of 7,153,194 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting QuantumScape this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price target on QuantumScape and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on QS

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 157,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $1,788,605.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 266,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,502.64. This represents a 37.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 137,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,699.52. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,257,169 shares of company stock valued at $48,407,629 in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $2,792,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 93,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Finally, Arthedge Capital Management LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arthedge Capital Management LLC now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.