QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $8.18. QuantumScape shares last traded at $7.9640, with a volume of 7,153,194 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.
QuantumScape News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting QuantumScape this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strategic milestones and progress on product/production initiatives that support eventual commercialization and licensing upside. QuantumScape Corp (QS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Company posted Q4 business and financial results and hosted a webcast; revenue was essentially flat year-over-year, reflecting early-stage commercialization. QuantumScape Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Business and Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Co?founder Fritz Prinz retired from the board — notable leadership change but not presented as altering corporate strategy. QuantumScape Co-Founder Fritz Prinz Retires From Board
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus by $0.01 (reported $-0.17 vs. -0.16) and revenue was flat — the miss and lack of topline growth disappointed traders focused on near-term execution. MarketBeat Q4 EPS/Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Company guided to a sizeable adjusted-EBITDA loss for 2026 ($250M–$275M) and signaled higher FY26 capex to support Eagle Line production — increases near-term cash burn and raise financing/valuation concerns. Seeking Alpha: $250M–$275M adjusted EBITDA loss target
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/media coverage notes the stock’s volatility and elevated short interest, which can amplify moves after earnings and guidance releases. Barron’s: QuantumScape Stock Tumbles After Earnings
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at QuantumScape
In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 157,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $1,788,605.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 266,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,502.64. This represents a 37.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 137,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,699.52. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,257,169 shares of company stock valued at $48,407,629 in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $2,792,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 93,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Finally, Arthedge Capital Management LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arthedge Capital Management LLC now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.
