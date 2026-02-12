Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Update

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,354 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 9,484 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,069 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,069 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Soluna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLNHP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. Soluna has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $12.50.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc is a renewable energy infrastructure and computing company focused on pairing underutilized clean power sources with high-performance computing applications. Through its proprietary modular data center technology, Soluna develops and operates facilities that can scale computing workloads for blockchain, machine learning, scientific research and other power-intensive tasks. The company’s platform is designed to balance grid stability by drawing on wind and solar resources during periods of surplus generation.

One of Soluna’s flagship initiatives is a development project near Tangier, Morocco, where the company has rights to construct and operate up to 250 megawatts of wind-powered generation capacity alongside its scalable data center modules.

Featured Stories

