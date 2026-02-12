Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $110.33 and last traded at $109.8210, with a volume of 693193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.22.

The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 112.70% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.690-5.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.390 EPS.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Iron Mountain reported $1.44 EPS vs. the Zacks/consensus $1.39 and revenue up ~16.6% year?over?year, signaling continued top?line strength. Zacks: IRM Q4 Results

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,231.10. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $5,760,877.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,025. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

