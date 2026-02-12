Arete Research Issues Positive Forecast for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Arete Research from $283.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Arete Research currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $201.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,256,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,688,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.89 and its 200-day moving average is $229.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is expanding Amazon Pharmacy same?day prescription delivery to nearly 4,500 U.S. cities by year?end — a clear revenue / market?share growth initiative for a higher?margin business.

Positive Sentiment: AWS partner momentum: Adastra joined the AWS Partner Greenfield Program to accelerate migrations and Gen?AI adoption — incremental AWS adoption supports cloud revenue and stickiness.

Positive Sentiment: Strategic stake in Beta Technologies (?5%) signals Amazon is investing in logistics/long?term supply?chain optionality (electric aircraft / middle?mile), a potential operational edge down the line.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price?target moves are mixed but generally supportive — Arete nudged its target up slightly while others adjusted targets; analyst coverage remains largely constructive.

Neutral Sentiment: Technical/contrarian case: Amazon's RSI has entered oversold territory — past RSI washouts preceded big rebounds, so some investors view current weakness as a buying opportunity (but this is timing?sensitive).

Negative Sentiment: Big?ticket AI capex (management flagged a roughly $200B program) spooked markets — that disclosure triggered a large multi?day selloff as investors worry about near?term cash flow and returns on the investment.

Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/tax risk: Italian tax police searched Amazon's Milan offices in a new tax?evasion probe — this adds headline risk and potential legal/financial uncertainty.

Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst cut coverage/tones (DA Davidson flagged concerns), reflecting rising Wall Street unease over spending pace and competitive positioning.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

