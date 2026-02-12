Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Up 8.1% Following Strong Earnings

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $167.12 and last traded at $169.7750. Approximately 77,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 171,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.11.

The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Materion had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $161.00 price objective on Materion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

View Our Latest Report on Materion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 1,607.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.26.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.