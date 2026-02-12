Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKTGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,960 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the January 15th total of 5,725 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,216 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,451. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Socket Mobile in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Socket Mobile presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc (NASDAQ:SCKT) is a provider of mobile data capture and wireless connectivity solutions, designing products that enable smartphones, tablets and PCs to collect and transmit information in a variety of business environments. The company specializes in Bluetooth-enabled barcode scanners, RFID readers and image-based data capture devices that streamline point-of-sale, inventory management and field-service workflows.

Its product portfolio includes handheld scanners that support 1D and 2D barcodes, near-field communication (NFC) readers and ultra-compact mobile scanners engineered for retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation and warehousing applications.

