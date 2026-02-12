Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Teradata from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. 909,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,156. Teradata has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.49 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Teradata by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xponance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 818.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 828,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 738,537 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 139,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 63,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

