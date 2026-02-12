Brokerages Set Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Price Target at $6.20

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.
STTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STTK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs Stock Down 2.3%
STTK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 10,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,554. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is focused on developing immunotherapeutic vaccines to prevent and treat substance use disorders, with an initial emphasis on opioids. Shattuck Labs employs a proprietary hapten?carrier conjugate technology designed to generate high?affinity drug?specific antibodies that sequester target molecules in the bloodstream and reduce their passage across the blood?brain barrier.
The company’s lead program targets fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for a significant proportion of overdose fatalities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shattuck Labs
- The AI Arms Race Has a New Contender: VWAV
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Trump’s next major investment
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.