Brokerages Set Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Price Target at $6.20

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

STTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 2.3%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,072,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2,968.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,131,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,094,997 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 462.1% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 436,673 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 408,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 331,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2,510.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 278,576 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STTK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 10,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,554. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is focused on developing immunotherapeutic vaccines to prevent and treat substance use disorders, with an initial emphasis on opioids. Shattuck Labs employs a proprietary hapten?carrier conjugate technology designed to generate high?affinity drug?specific antibodies that sequester target molecules in the bloodstream and reduce their passage across the blood?brain barrier.

The company’s lead program targets fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for a significant proportion of overdose fatalities.

