Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,408 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $487,526,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,708,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after buying an additional 1,636,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 59.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,778,252 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $253,407,000 after buying an additional 1,407,776 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,917,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,176,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 4.9%

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $168,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,073.67. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 29,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

