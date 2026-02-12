CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 524 and last traded at GBX 532. 124,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 100,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540.

The firm has a market capitalization of £370.21 million, a P/E ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 550.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 502.67.

In other news, insider Jane Routledge bought 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 560 per share, with a total value of £19,997.60. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

We invest in high-quality smaller and mid-sized private companies selected by experienced Private Equity managers, mainly across the UK and Europe, that typically demonstrate strong growth, profitability, and sound management. Our diversified strategy means that we are invested in over 500 companies with 50 carefully selected PE managers, reducing risk and helping us find the best small and mid-size growth companies.

Our fund manager, Hamish Mair, has managed the trust’s investments since launch over 25 years ago.

