Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $26,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,121,500. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,250. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 34,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $214.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. HSBC decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

