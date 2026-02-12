Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.93 and last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 85373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

