Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 52,100 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 23.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $16,879,801.80. Following the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $54,999,049.40. This represents a 23.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 348,344 shares of company stock valued at $36,259,555 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.