Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 21,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $61,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

NYSE ABBV opened at $220.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.29. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $390.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

