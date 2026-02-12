Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Techtronic Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 63390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.26.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTI) is a Hong Kong?based global manufacturer and marketer of tools and equipment for professional, industrial and consumer markets. The company develops and sells power tools, outdoor power equipment, hand tools, accessories and floorcare products. TTI’s product strategy emphasizes cordless and battery?powered platforms, integrating advanced battery chemistry and brushless motor technology to serve trade professionals and DIY consumers seeking portable, high?performance solutions.

TTI markets its products through a portfolio of well?known brands and a broad distribution network that includes wholesalers, home improvement retailers, specialist dealerships and online channels.

