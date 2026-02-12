ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s Why

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 22,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 131,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.81.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

Featured Articles

