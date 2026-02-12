Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.4% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $613.11 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $619.22 and a 200-day moving average of $603.29.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

