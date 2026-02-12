T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stake Lifted by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,780,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,797,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $428,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,654 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,513,650,000 after purchasing an additional 994,740 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,725,789.73. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $209.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.15). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.