T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stake Lifted by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,780,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,797,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $428,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,654 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,513,650,000 after purchasing an additional 994,740 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Raised multi-year growth outlook and upgraded capital markets messaging at the Feb. 11 Capital Markets Day, signaling stronger long-term revenue and margin expectations. T-Mobile Raises the Bar, Increasing Its Multi-Year Growth Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Strong customer growth and revenue: Q4 revenue of $24.33B and industry-leading postpaid net adds (2.4M total postpaid, 962k postpaid phone in Q4) underpin durable top-line momentum. T-Mobile Delivers Best-in-Class Customer Results in Q4
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded capital return actions: management increased buybacks (and noted potential use of proceeds for repurchases), which supports EPS leverage and shareholder returns. T-Mobile adds fewer subscribers, increases buybacks
- Positive Sentiment: Product/network innovation: launched a real?time agentic AI platform built into the network and is promoting 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband as a competitor to fiber — potential long-term service and ARPU upside. America’s Best Network Unleashes Another World First: Real-Time AI Built Directly into the Network
- Positive Sentiment: 5G FWA push highlighted as a strategic counter to fiber-focused rivals, supporting broadband growth prospects outside traditional wireline. T-Mobile US touts 5G FWA broadband as counter to AT&T, Verizon fiber focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Planned euro-denominated senior notes offering — raises liquidity and funds general corporate purposes (may be used for buybacks or dividends); impact depends on use and market conditions. T-Mobile Announces Proposed Public Offering of Euro-Denominated Senior Notes
- Negative Sentiment: Subscriber and profit headwinds: T-Mobile added fewer wireless subscribers than analysts expected (intense competitor promotions cited), and some outlets flagged a miss on EPS expectations — pressure on near-term sentiment. T-Mobile adds fewer wireless subscribers than expected amid intense competition
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability mixed: despite revenue growth, reported profit was lower (some one?time costs and restructuring cited), leaving mixed headline EPS metrics and short-term margin uncertainty. T-Mobile Stock Drops. Why Earnings Are Spooking the Market.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,725,789.73. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TMUS stock opened at $209.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.15). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.
T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.
Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.
