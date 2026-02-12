Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Up 139.9% in January

Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,895 shares, a growth of 139.9% from the January 15th total of 1,207 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cardiac Biotech Solutions Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of CBSC opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Cardiac Biotech Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Cardiac Biotech Solutions Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cardiac Biotech Solutions
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiac Biotech Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiac Biotech Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.