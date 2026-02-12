Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Up 139.9% in January

Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,895 shares, a growth of 139.9% from the January 15th total of 1,207 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cardiac Biotech Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CBSC opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Cardiac Biotech Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Cardiac Biotech Solutions Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

