John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.48 and last traded at $70.92, with a volume of 201833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.90.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

