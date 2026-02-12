Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 21617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Up 3.8%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) is a master limited partnership that operates as the retail propane distribution arm of Ferrellgas, Inc, one of the largest retail propane providers in the United States. Headquartered in Liberty, Missouri, the partnership was formed in 1997 to acquire and manage propane assets and inventory in support of Ferrellgas’s nationwide network.

The company’s primary business activities include the procurement, transportation and distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.

