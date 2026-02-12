Amaze (NYSEAMERICAN:AMZE) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Amaze Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:AMZE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.3725 and last traded at $0.3725. 467,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,579,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3790.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Amaze in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Amaze to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Amaze
Amaze Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amaze
About Amaze
Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, chardonnay, and rose. The company offers its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc was founded in 2019 and is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Nechio & Novak, LLC.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amaze
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Amaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.