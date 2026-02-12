Amaze (NYSEAMERICAN:AMZE) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Amaze Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:AMZE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.3725 and last traded at $0.3725. 467,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,579,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3790.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Amaze in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Amaze to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amaze stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amaze Holdings ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMZE Free Report ) by 254.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Amaze worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, chardonnay, and rose. The company offers its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc was founded in 2019 and is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Nechio & Novak, LLC.

