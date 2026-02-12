McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McGraw Hill from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McGraw Hill from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of McGraw Hill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McGraw Hill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Get McGraw Hill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of MH opened at $12.34 on Thursday. McGraw Hill has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGraw Hill

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund purchased 15,710 shares of McGraw Hill stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $236,121.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,121.30. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGraw Hill

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the third quarter worth $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at $7,530,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000.

Key Stories Impacting McGraw Hill

Here are the key news stories impacting McGraw Hill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings beat consensus — McGraw Hill reported $0.28 EPS vs. $0.05 expected and revenue grew ~4.2% year-over-year, showing solid digital and subscription performance that beat Street expectations. Earnings Summary

Q3 earnings beat consensus — McGraw Hill reported $0.28 EPS vs. $0.05 expected and revenue grew ~4.2% year-over-year, showing solid digital and subscription performance that beat Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance lifted to roughly $2.1B, above consensus of ~$2.0B — management’s guide implies continued top-line momentum and helps justify the bullish reaction. (Guidance entry.)

FY2026 revenue guidance lifted to roughly $2.1B, above consensus of ~$2.0B — management’s guide implies continued top-line momentum and helps justify the bullish reaction. (Guidance entry.) Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Needham & Company reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $19 price target, signaling institutional confidence and providing a clear upside thesis for investors. Analyst Note

Analyst support — Needham & Company reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $19 price target, signaling institutional confidence and providing a clear upside thesis for investors. Neutral Sentiment: After-hours trading moved the stock notably higher following the release and analyst coverage, reflecting immediate market re-pricing on the results and guidance. Market Reaction

After-hours trading moved the stock notably higher following the release and analyst coverage, reflecting immediate market re-pricing on the results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the full earnings call/slide deck are available for diligence — useful for judging sustainability of digital growth and AI investments. Earnings Call Transcript Press Release / Slide Deck

Management commentary and the full earnings call/slide deck are available for diligence — useful for judging sustainability of digital growth and AI investments. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~31.8% in January to ~3.76M shares (about 2% of shares outstanding) with a days-to-cover near 6.7 — this can amplify intraday moves and create near-term volatility.

Short interest jumped ~31.8% in January to ~3.76M shares (about 2% of shares outstanding) with a days-to-cover near 6.7 — this can amplify intraday moves and create near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet/leverage risk — the company’s debt-to-equity ratio is elevated (~3.5) and liquidity ratios are tight (quick ratio ~0.92, current ratio ~1.01), which increases execution risk if growth slows.

McGraw Hill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.

Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGraw Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGraw Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.