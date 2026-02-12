Boohoo Group Plc Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boohoo Group Plc Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Boohoo Group Price Performance

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,414.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Boohoo Group Company Profile

Boohoo Group plc is a UK-based online fashion retailer founded in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane. The company operates a portfolio of digital-first brands, including boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal and others, targeting style-conscious consumers with rapidly refreshed collections. Boohoo’s business model centers on fast-fashion principles, bringing runway-inspired designs to market at accessible price points.

The group’s core activities encompass in-house design, trend forecasting, sourcing and direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales.

