Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.00. 623,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 247,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.08.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc, engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names. The company sells its products through drug and grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. It also offers its products under private label to retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as DTC, via online website orders.

