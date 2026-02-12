Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.81 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF $IAT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Invested Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

