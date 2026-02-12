Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,895 shares, a growth of 392.3% from the January 15th total of 1,807 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Bespoke Extracts Price Performance

Bespoke Extracts stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Bespoke Extracts has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts (OTCMKTS:BSPK) is a U.S.-based company focused on the production and distribution of cannabis extracts. The company specializes in small-batch, premium oil concentrates, including distillate, live resin and terpene-rich formulations. Its core product lineup is offered in a variety of formats such as prefilled vape cartridges, syringes and bulk concentrate, catering to state-licensed dispensaries, manufacturers and wholesalers.

Using proprietary extraction and purification processes, Bespoke Extracts operates in-house laboratories where raw cannabis biomass undergoes extraction, winterization and decarboxylation.

