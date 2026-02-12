ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Purchases $991,853.13 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.31 per share, with a total value of $991,853.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,625,450 shares in the company, valued at $361,772,689.50. This trade represents a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,201 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,422,491.10.

On Monday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,939 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.99 per share, with a total value of $1,815,470.61.

On Friday, February 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,796 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.91 per share, with a total value of $1,041,114.36.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,788 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $451,062.60.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,333 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.14 per share, with a total value of $1,873,944.62.

On Monday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,466 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.27 per share, for a total transaction of $544,109.82.

On Friday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,708 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,423,176.48.

On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,075 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.59 per share, with a total value of $1,273,624.25.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,165 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,305,667.80.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,730 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.15 per share, with a total value of $272,849.50.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ASA opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $78.21.

Key Headlines Impacting ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Positive Sentiment: Saba Capital bought 62,201 shares on Feb. 10 at an average price of $71.10, increasing its position by ~1.10% and pushing its holding to roughly 5.73M shares — a clear vote of confidence from a large holder. Read More.

Saba Capital bought 62,201 shares on Feb. 10 at an average price of $71.10, increasing its position by ~1.10% and pushing its holding to roughly 5.73M shares — a clear vote of confidence from a large holder. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The Feb. 10 purchase follows multiple earlier buys (Feb. 9: 25,939 shares at $69.99; Feb. 5 and several late?Jan purchases), showing sustained accumulation rather than a one?off trade — this sustained buying likely supports short?term momentum. Read More.

The Feb. 10 purchase follows multiple earlier buys (Feb. 9: 25,939 shares at $69.99; Feb. 5 and several late?Jan purchases), showing sustained accumulation rather than a one?off trade — this sustained buying likely supports short?term momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Saba now holds a large, concentrated stake (reported value ?$407M). That concentration can lift the stock while they buy, but it also means future selling by Saba could exert downward pressure; monitor subsequent SEC filings for changes. Read More.

Saba now holds a large, concentrated stake (reported value ?$407M). That concentration can lift the stock while they buy, but it also means future selling by Saba could exert downward pressure; monitor subsequent SEC filings for changes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/context: ASA is trading above its 50?day (~$62.6) and 200?day (~$49.7) moving averages and remains nearer its 52?week high than low — technicals favor further upside if flows continue. Trading volume is slightly above average, consistent with the insider activity. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting ASA Gold and Precious Metals this week:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 143.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3,057.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.