Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,601 shares, a growth of 321.2% from the January 15th total of 855 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sims Metal Management Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of SMSMY opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Sims Metal Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

