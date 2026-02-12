COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target Raised to $37.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDP. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $32.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.86. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 19.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

