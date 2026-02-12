Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $192.92 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total transaction of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,448,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,039,000 after purchasing an additional 644,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,754,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,613,000 after buying an additional 435,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,659,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,180,000 after buying an additional 77,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

