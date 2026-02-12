Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.2222.

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,373.90. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,708,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Veralto by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 380,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Veralto by 1,579.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Veralto by 9.2% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 172,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Veralto by 8.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,159,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. Veralto has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.54.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

