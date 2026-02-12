Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Receives $61.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.1250.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Zacks Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Shares of VAC opened at $55.42 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 71.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director Jonice M. Gray acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.47 per share, with a total value of $59,917.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,276.35. This trade represents a 9.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William W. Mccarten purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,080.64. The trade was a 57.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 96,209 shares of company stock worth $4,573,353 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

