DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSDVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded DSV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV in a report on Thursday, January 15th.

DSDVY stock opened at $151.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. DSV has a 12-month low of $77.78 and a 12-month high of $151.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm’s core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value?added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

