Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,695.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,400 to GBX 5,700 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,530 to GBX 5,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,120 price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 17th.
In other Unilever news, insider Zoe Yujnovich bought 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,466 per share, with a total value of £71,902.60. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Unilever
Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, 13 of which are in the top 50 consumer goods brands. Some of our iconic global brands include Dove, Hellmann’s, Knorr, Magnum, OMO and Surf.
Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance.
