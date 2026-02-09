Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $29.13 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 124,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Collier Financial bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.5% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 23.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $439.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.64.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

