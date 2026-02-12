TD Cowen Raises Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $189.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $183.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $180.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.49 and a 200-day moving average of $192.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $235.34.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,463 shares of company stock worth $501,530. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at $324,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Becton, Dickinson and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.