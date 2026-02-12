Evercore ISI Cuts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $22.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,131,000 after acquiring an additional 616,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,376,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,438,000 after purchasing an additional 462,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,855,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,953,000 after purchasing an additional 270,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,801,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: KHC beat Q4 EPS expectations ($0.67 vs. $0.61) and highlighted a healthy balance sheet/free cash flow potential, which supports the dividend and near?term cash returns. Read More.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

