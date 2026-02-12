Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Buys $2,899,603.98 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,222 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.09 per share, with a total value of $2,899,603.98. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,769,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,931,040.72. This trade represents a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,201 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.10 per share, with a total value of $4,422,491.10.

On Monday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,939 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,815,470.61.

On Friday, February 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,796 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.91 per share, with a total value of $1,041,114.36.

On Thursday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,423 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.31 per share, with a total value of $991,853.13.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,788 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $451,062.60.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,333 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.14 per share, with a total value of $1,873,944.62.

On Monday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,466 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.27 per share, with a total value of $544,109.82.

On Friday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,708 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,423,176.48.

On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,075 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.59 per share, with a total value of $1,273,624.25.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,165 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.32 per share, with a total value of $4,305,667.80.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.18. 25,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,743. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $78.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

