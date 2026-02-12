Michael Joseph Darwal Sells 1,660 Shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Joseph Darwal sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $58,066.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,631.30. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IBEX stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 36,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $392.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.64. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 312.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IBEX by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after buying an additional 95,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 200.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 694.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IBEX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IBEX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company’s core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.

