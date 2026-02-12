Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,212. Incyte has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $112.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 4,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $420,454.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,330.82. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,184,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,017.24. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,225 shares of company stock worth $9,519,745. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,730,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,084 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,519,000 after buying an additional 1,465,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,776,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 8,091.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,897,000 after buying an additional 1,233,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $82,485,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and product sales strength: Q4 revenue of $1.51B topped estimates and product sales (Jakafi, Opzelura) drove a ~28% revenue increase year-over-year, supporting near-term cash generation and validating commercial traction. INCY Q4 revenue beat

Revenue beat and product sales strength: Q4 revenue of $1.51B topped estimates and product sales (Jakafi, Opzelura) drove a ~28% revenue increase year-over-year, supporting near-term cash generation and validating commercial traction. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and 2026 top-line growth plan: Management outlined a 10–13% revenue growth target for 2026 and highlighted pipeline expansion and new launches (supporting longer-term upside if successful). 2026 revenue growth outline

Pipeline and 2026 top-line growth plan: Management outlined a 10–13% revenue growth target for 2026 and highlighted pipeline expansion and new launches (supporting longer-term upside if successful). Positive Sentiment: Non-core asset sale improves balance-sheet optionality: Incyte sold Wilmington Bracebridge towers to BPG, a small but constructive liquidity/asset-mgmt move. Property sale

Non-core asset sale improves balance-sheet optionality: Incyte sold Wilmington Bracebridge towers to BPG, a small but constructive liquidity/asset-mgmt move. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst landscape: Firms trimmed price targets and ratings (RBC, Wells Fargo) while HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy with a $135 target — creating divergent near-term sentiment among institutional holders. HC Wainwright buy rating

Mixed analyst landscape: Firms trimmed price targets and ratings (RBC, Wells Fargo) while HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy with a $135 target — creating divergent near-term sentiment among institutional holders. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and conservative near?term guidance hurt sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates ($1.80 vs. $1.96) and management gave a softer net-product revenue guide, prompting a gap-down and investor concern about short-term growth trajectory. Shares gap down after earnings miss

EPS miss and conservative near?term guidance hurt sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates ($1.80 vs. $1.96) and management gave a softer net-product revenue guide, prompting a gap-down and investor concern about short-term growth trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Opzelura guidance and Jakafi LOE concerns: Investors noted light Opzelura guidance and the approaching loss of exclusivity for Jakafi, which increases revenue risk if pipeline replacements underperform. Jakafi LOE and Opzelura

Opzelura guidance and Jakafi LOE concerns: Investors noted light Opzelura guidance and the approaching loss of exclusivity for Jakafi, which increases revenue risk if pipeline replacements underperform. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory pricing risk: New U.S. pricing policy proposals (so-called “most favored nation” approaches) were flagged as an emerging regulatory risk that could pressure future revenues and margins. Drug pricing policy risk

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

