Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $109.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.5833.

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

NYSE:RHP traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.93. The company had a trading volume of 109,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

